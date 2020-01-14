Reeve Foundation grant to help disabled individuals in Oklahoma

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation provided a $75,000 Quality Life Grant to a Stillwater organization that provides assistive technology to disabled individuals.

Oklahoma ABLE Tech received the grant from the Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) 2019 High Impact Innovative Assistive Technology (HIIAT) grants program, according to an ABLE Tech news release.

“The impact of assistive technology on the lives of individuals and families living with paralysis and cross-disabilities is substantial as new technologies are developed almost daily,” said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. “Through our HIIAT grants program the Reeve Foundation pledges to continue its role in ensuring that this ever growing, ever changing field benefits those we serve.”

The $75,000 grant was one of four grants totaling $300,000 that were awarded.

“The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis,” the news release states.

More than 3,000 grants amounting to more than $26 million have been awarded since the Quality of Life Grants Program was created by Dana Reeve.

The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center has numerous grant programs under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different category areas that vary in amount.

“The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy,” the news release states.

For more information about the Reeve Foundation, visit www.ChristopherReeve.org.

For more information about ABLE Tech, visit www.okabletech.org.