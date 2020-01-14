× See the Academy’s top picks at Harkins’ Best Picture Film Fest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – See all of the Academy’s nominees for this year’s Best Picture again on the big screen during Harkins’ Best Picture Film Fest.

From Friday, January 31 – Thursday, February 13 Harkins will feature four different nominated films each day so you can pick and choose how to see this year’s best movies.

The following nominated films will be showing on a rotating schedule:

1917 (R)

Little Women (PG)

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (R)

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13)

Parasite (R)

Joker (R)

For $35, you will be able to see all 7 films over the two weeks at your leisure.

My Harkins Awards members who purchase the All-Access Pass will also receive a $10 Bonus Award, which can be used for snacks throughout the festival or for future purchases.

Click here to learn more and to purchase your festival pass.