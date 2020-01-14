Stray bullet narrowly misses Garvin County couple`s bed after neighbor shoots AR-15 rounds due to ‘meth-induced paranoia’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - A man is accused of shooting up his RV in a fit of delusion, with some of the bullets going through neighboring RVs as the victims slept inside.

"It’s very concerning to us that somebody could have been hurt," said Sheriff Jim Mullett.

Thankful that no one was injured after he said Steven Ray White allegedly shot nearly 20 rounds through the walls of his RV last week.

Authorities were called to reports of shots fired at an RV park outside of Maysville.

A Maysville police officer was the first to arrive, and according to court documents, he "observed what appeared to be a bullet hit the ground" near his vehicle, so he backed out and waited for backup.

When deputies got there, they could hear Steven White screaming inside his RV, "threatening to kill someone and 'fill them full of lead' if they moved."

Documents sate White hurried the deputies inside and "stated that he had a male in his bedroom right at that moment and was holding the other male at gunpoint."

But when they got inside, they discovered he was alone.

"Even when we went into the house, he stated that there was other people there," Sheriff Mullett said. "He was actually pointing at other people, and there was nobody in the house."

Deputies counted 19 bullets that had been shot from inside the trailer through its walls, two of them entering a neighboring trailer where a couple was sleeping. Documents state "one of the bullets went into the mattress and the other hit the wall."

White told deputies he saw seven young men and women enter his trailer and believed one of them was armed. He also said they wouldn't leave, even after he started shooting, and they were even still there when police arrived.

The sheriff said investigators found meth on White and said his behavior was believed to be "paranoia induced by methamphetamines."

"Meth and firearms," Sheriff Mullett said, "they just don’t mix."

White was charged with felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.