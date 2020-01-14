Teen with cerebral palsy wants out of a shelter and into a permanent home with adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - "Unfortunately he's been placed in a shelter for over a year. We've been really working hard to find a placement for him, but it's been really tough,” Justin Ryan, OKDHS Adoption Transition Unit Worker said.

The owner of Dropkick Customz gave AJ a gift he can take back to the shelter with him to light up his day.

"They told me you like remote-controlled cars, so we got you a present from 4 Ways and Dropkick Customz,” the owner of Dropkick Customz said presenting a remote-controlled car and drone to AJ.

AJ's been living in a shelter for a while.

His disability is a factor.

"He does have cerebral palsy, however, it doesn't really stop him from doing day to day things. He loves riding a bike just like kids his age,” Ryan said.

AJ went into DHS care five years ago. During our time together he smiled the entire time.... especially when talking about music.

"He loves to sing. He loves music. Carrie Underwood is his favorite. If it's Carrie Underwood he's going to sing it,” Ryan said.

AJ is open to any type of family although he wouldn’t mind having a dog and living in the country.

His siblings have already been adopted, and he's hoping his time comes soon.

"Do you want to be adopted?" Lett asked.

"Yes,” AJ said.

A teen forced into a situation out of his control now just looking for love and a place to call home.

"He just needs support and love like every other kid,” Ryan said.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.

