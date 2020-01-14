Three students injured in school bus accident in Oklahoma County

Posted 9:38 am, January 14, 2020

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say three students were injured during a wreck on Tuesday morning involving a school bus.

On Tuesday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a school bus near S.E. 89th and Harrah Rd.

Officials told News 4 that a school bus clipped the front end of a cement truck as it was making a turn onto S.E. 89th St.

During the impact, three students suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

