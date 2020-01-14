Woman arrested after allegedly attacking employee at nail salon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one woman has been taken into custody after she allegedly attacked an employee at a nail salon.

This past weekend, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to deal with a violent customer at a nail salon.

“We have a belligerent customer that’s, like, going nuts in here and we need her out ASAP. She just slapped me in the face,” the employee told a 911 dispatcher.

Police say a woman started yelling at the employees for speaking another language before pulling out a pocket knife.

At one point, she allegedly cornered an employee and slapped her in the face.

Authorities arrested Candace Munzy on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery.

