Yale police issue Silver Alert for elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease

YALE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued in Yale, Okla., for an elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Yale Police Department officials need help finding 82-year-old Hulen Green Stout, who has Alzheimer’s and has been missing since around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, according to the Silver Alert.

Stout was last seen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at his daughter’s Yale residence. He was supposed to be on his way to his son’s shop in the Drumright area, but did not arrive. His family has not been able to reach him, according to the Silver Alert.

Stout is described as a 5’8″ tall white male who weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen driving a light blue 1999 Ford Crown Victoria bearing an Oklahoma license place, plate number IZD388.

If you see Stout or know of his whereabouts, please call Yale police at (918) 387-2403.