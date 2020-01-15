3 teens accused of OKC BB gun rampage; local woman shot several times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three teenagers were arrested after they took a trip around the metro in the middle of the night shooting multiple people with BB guns.

One of their victims was a mother of four. She says she was shot seven times while walking home from the gas station.

"I can't walk or stand without horrific pain going down from my hip to my knee, then back up from my knee to my hip,” Stephanie Placker said.

Stephanie Placker said she is paralyzed with pain and fear.

"You can't even walk to 7-11 anymore without being scared or worried,” Placker said.

She made a middle of the night gas station run near Northwest 10th and May Avenue when she spotted an unusual looking van in the parking lot.

"It was like a worker's paint van,” Placker said.

Ladders were on top and three 17 year olds were inside. Police say they were staking the place out.

"It’s like they were trying to scare the crap out of me before doing it,” Placker said.

Minutes later, Placker was headed back home when she noticed the van started to follow her.

That’s when the door slid open and a man in a ski mask started shooting at her.

"I felt all of them,” Placker said.

But they weren’t bullets.

Fortunately for Placker, they were BB gun pellets.

Two struck her in the back, followed by four more in her leg.

She says she also was shot in the behind once.

According to police, the mother of four wasn’t the group’s first victim.

The trio of teens traveled across the entire metro in one night.

Thirty minutes before Placker was hit, someone called in saying they too had been shot by pellets near Springlake and Prospect.

Later that night, a man was mugged and shot near Northwest 23rd and Walker.

All of the victims described the getaway vehicle as a “white construction van.”

"Those are just very bad vans,” Placker said.

The van was eventually spotted a few blocks away from Placker where all three were arrested and hauled off to jail.

"I guess I would've rather been shot with a BB gun instead of a real gun because otherwise I wouldn't be alive right now,” Placker said.

But Placker said it’s still been a rough recovery, and she's not able to sit or walk the same.

She says she’s also scared to leave her home alone again.

“It’s crazy what the littlest thing can do to cause you so much [pain] and mess up your health,” Placker said.

All three suspects are under 18. They are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, accused of robbery and assault and battery.

Police say several ski masks, wallets and BB guns were found inside the van.