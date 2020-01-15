House transfers articles of impeachment against President Trump to Senate

Posted 4:11 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 05:23PM, January 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. House physically transfered the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a trial on Wednesday evening.

The U.S. House voted Wednesday approving a measure to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate after a month-long standoff between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over the articles.

The House voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December.

After the vote, Pelosi said she wouldn’t send the articles to the Senate until McConnell ensured there would be a fair trial.

 

