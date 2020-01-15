Bond revoked for former Peckham superintendent charged with child sex crimes, blackmail

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Eighth District Attorney’s office has revoked the bond of long-time educator and former school superintendent Gary Young after officials say he violated the terms of his bond just days after he was charged with several crimes regarding numerous allegations of sexual abuse.

Young appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 18, and was charged with three counts of Lewd or Indecent Acts to Child Under 16, two counts of Cause/Procure/Permit Injury or Sex Abuse to Child and one count of Blackmail.

The alleged crimes span from 1985 to 2016.

His bond was set at $50,000 and had several conditions.

According to court records, the conditions of his bond require house arrest with an ankle monitor, alcohol monitoring, daily check-ins with Alternative Sentencing Solutions, no firearms, no contact with victims, Peckham Schools staff members, or witnesses, and he is not allowed inside the township of Peckham.

According to the State, Young violated his bond on two separate occasions.

Records show he went to the Blackwell Walmart on Dec. 22, 2019, and Jan. 6, 2020.

“In addition to being in a location that he is not to be, one of his juvenile victims works at this Walmart and it is known by [Young] that this juvenile victim works at this Walmart,” the court order states.

Up until August of 2019, Gary Young was the superintendent of Peckham Public Schools, a district west of Newkirk. He’s been licensed with the state since 1978.

During a Board of Education meeting in August, the board voted for an emergency suspension of Young’s teaching and superintendent certificate along with the teaching certificates of two other Oklahoma educators accused of sexual misconduct.

The Peckham Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Johnie Decker as the interim. She has worked for Peckham Schools for 22 years and was previously the assistant superintendent under Gary Young.

Hours after he was charged on Dec. 18, a civil lawsuit was filed in federal court on behalf of Ashlee Tollett, Young’s daughter. She gave KFOR permission to identify her as a victim of sexual abuse.

Young is scheduled to be back in court on February 13, 2020.