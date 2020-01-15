Cherokee Nation to receive federal money for transportation needs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma will receive federal money to address transportation needs.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced approximately $5 million in grants that will go to American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments under FTA’s Tribal Transit Program, according to a Transit Administration news release.

“The $5 million in Tribal Transit grants will help connect tribal residents with jobs, healthcare and other essential services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants – referred to as Fiscal Year 2019 Tribal Transit Projects grants – will support 39 projects in 20 states.

The Tribal Transit Program provides money to federally recognized Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages, groups or communities to support capital projects, operating costs and planning activities for public transportation services on and around tribal lands.

The Cherokee Nation will receive $170,100 to replace vehicles that have exceeded their useful life.

“This project will help the tribe address state of good repair needs and continue safe and reliable transit services for residents traveling to jobs, healthcare and other community services,” a Tribal Transit Projects breakdown states.

The largest Tribal Transit Projects grant to be given to a tribal nation is $593,010 to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas. That money will go toward replacing a vehicle that has exceeded its useful life, and funding to expand the tribe’s current operations facility.

“The Federal Transit Administration is committed to helping tribal residents with their transportation needs,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These grants will provide new and improved transportation services for tribal residents who need additional travel options.”