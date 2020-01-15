Construction worker dies after struck by vehicle in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A construction worker died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed that the construction worker died from injuries suffered when hit by a vehicle at approximately 6:15 p.m. on SE 149th Street and Peebly Road.

The construction worker, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a local hospital, but could not be saved.

The police official did not have further details.

