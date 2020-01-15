× Cowboys Losing Streak Continues in Loss to Texas

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team had their three-game winning streak over Texas in Stillwater come to an end and their four-game losing streak to start Big 12 play continued in a 76-64 loss to the Longhorns on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Texas started the game on a 15-4 run and never trailed, hitting 15 three-pointers, with five Longhorns making at least two three’s.

OSU’s shooting was a little better than it had been in the previous two games, but it was still just 40 percent and only one Cowboy scored in double figures, with Kalib Boone scoring 12 points.

The Cowboys made six three-pointers, twice as many as in their previous two games combined, with Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa making two apiece.

OSU heated up a little in the second half after trailing by seven at halftime, but couldn’t keep up with UT.

The Cowboys fall to 9-7 overall on the season, 0-4 in Big 12 play.

OSU returns home Saturday to host #2 Baylor at 11:00 am at Gallagher-Iba Arena.