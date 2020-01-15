Father, son killed in Pontotoc County house fire

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – A community in Pontotoc County is in shock after a deadly house fire claimed the lives of a man and his son.

“Just good people,” Bryan Wanko told KXII. “Just good people. It’s unfortunate what happened here last night.

On Sunday night, emergency crews were called to a house fire in Latta.

Neighbors say they pulled 74-year-old Ronnie Trout out of the home and began performing CPR, but he succumbed to injuries he sustained in the blaze. His son, 40-year-old Robert Trout, also died in the fire.

Investigators say a space heater plugged into a power strip near a bed sparked the blaze.

