Father, son killed in Pontotoc County house fire

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – A community in Pontotoc County is in shock after a deadly house fire claimed the lives of a man and his son.
“Just good people,” Bryan Wanko told KXII. “Just good people. It’s unfortunate what happened here last night.
On Sunday night, emergency crews were called to a house fire in Latta.
Neighbors say they pulled 74-year-old Ronnie Trout out of the home and began performing CPR, but he succumbed to injuries he sustained in the blaze. His son, 40-year-old Robert Trout, also died in the fire.
Investigators say a space heater plugged into a power strip near a bed sparked the blaze.
34.768504 -96.663812