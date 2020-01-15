× Governor Stitt signs commutations, pardons on anniversary of inauguration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced that he celebrated the one-year anniversary of his inauguration by signing several commutations and pardons.

On Jan. 14, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed 62 commutations, 93 pardons, and 23 paroles.

In all, Stitt signed 774 commutations, 290 pardons, and 101 paroles during his first year in office.

“This has been a historic year for criminal justice reform in Oklahoma,” said Gov. Stitt. “Under new leadership in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and at the Pardon and Parole Board, the Board’s favorable recommendations increased by 225% over last year. I applaud everyone’s hard work and thorough management of a significant increase in casework without needing additional funds. The most impactful changes come when the right leaders are in place in state agencies, operating with a shared vision. My administration remains committed to pursuing bold changes in criminal justice reform over the next few years, to include reforming the criminal code and changing the culture in state prisons to help people return as productive members of society.”

On Nov. 1, Gov. Stitt signed the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history, commuting the sentence of 523 non-violent, low-level offenders.