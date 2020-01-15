× Local man, deputy injured after officer’s vehicle slams into mobile home

LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Lexington resident and a deputy are recovering from injuries after the deputy failed to make a turn and slammed into a home.

According to officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, late Tuesday night, deputies responded to a call from a man reporting that he could hear screaming at the end of the street near 156th and Banner Road.

On the way to that scene, one deputy failed to make a turn in the area of 156th and Banner Road. His vehicle went off the road and hit a residence, according to officials.

A 27-year-old man who lives in the mobile home is now recovering from a minor ankle injury.

He was transported to Norman Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

The deputy was also transported to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

According to officials, deputies assisted the family to board up the home.