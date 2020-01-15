Local organization starts glass recycling following changes to city programs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following changes to a couple of cities’ recycling programs, a local organization has announced that it will begin offering customers another option to recycle their glass containers.

Last year, city leaders in Edmond and Norman announced that their recycling provider was making a major change to what was allowed. Officials say residents were no longer able to recycle glass or plastics #3- #7.

Now, an outside organization says it is making it easier for residents who really want to recycle.

Fertile Ground Cooperative announced that it has created a residential and commercial recycling program that accepts glass.

“Even with the challenges facing recycling due to issues with China, the real challenge is around our over-reliance on single-stream recycling and contamination. Doing just a little separation on the front end enables recyclers to offer better prices and ensure we recycle more of our waste,” said Terry Craghead, operations manager for Fertile Ground.

Fertile Ground’s program involves specially labeled totes and dedicated routes as well as a local drop-off site to bring glass to recyclers. Glass will then be processed by local companies in-state in an effort to reduce costs and shipping.

“Customers really want to see the amount of waste going to landfills reduced. Residential and commercial customers, especially bars and restaurants, throw away a lot of glass and doing a little sorting is very doable. We are ready to meet this need,” said Courtney Hurst, zero-waste specialist for Fertile Ground.

