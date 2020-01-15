Man injured after deputy loses control of cruiser, crashes into mobile home

Posted 10:35 am, January 15, 2020
Deputy hits mobile home in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man had to be treated for a minor injury after a deputy lost control of his cruiser and hit a mobile home.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a man who said that he could hear screaming at the end of the road.

As deputies rushed to the scene, one deputy failed to make a turn and crashed into a mobile home near 156th and Banner Rd.

Officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 that the 27-year-old resident suffered a minor ankle injury. The deputy was also treated for minor injuries.

Sheriff Todd Gibson asked the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to help with the on-scene accident investigation.

