Mystery of how dirt piles ended up on Piedmont mayor’s property investigated

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Piedmont is looking into how piles of dirt from a city contractor ended up on the property of Mayor Kurt Mayabb.

A complaint to the city manager's office started the investigation.

The dirt is from a $1.1 million sewer line project being done by Cimarron Construction.

People are asking questions about the legality of a city contractor taking dirt to the mayor's property, so he reached out to the Oklahoma Municipal League.

"We had questioned him about his activities," Oklahoma Municipal League Executive Director Mike Fina told News 4. “Our understanding is the company that was doing a project for the City of Piedmont just requested that they put dirt on his property."

Mayabb told the Municipal League that the driver didn't even know he was the mayor, and he didn't realize that the dirt was from the sewer project.

"Any crime, there has to be intent. We couldn't establish where the mayor had any intent to steal from the city or steal from the contractor,” Fina said. “Without that, I don't see where he has done anything illegal."

In fact, Fina says according to the contract, Cimarron was required to haul away the dirt. So technically it was their dirt, so they can do whatever they want with it.

We did reach out to City Manager Jason Orr, who declined our request for an interview, but he did send us the following statement:

"The decision was made to recuse our Police Department from the investigation in order to avoid the perception of partiality. We are currently in the process of turning the information over to an outside agency for investigation."

In an interview with the Piedmont-Surrey Gazette, Orr said the plan was to ask the OSBI to investigate. The OSBI Tells News four a request has not been made yet.

News 4 did reach out to the mayor, but he declined to comment. We also reached out to Cimarron Construction, but haven’t heard back.