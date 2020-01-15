New details into alleged abuse of murdered Norman child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) -- Court documents give a deeper look into the horrifying alleged abuse 2-year-old Jeremiah Johnson experienced while at the hands of his mother's boyfriend -- including injuries from just two weeks before the child's death.

“She told investigators that had probably occurred between December 15th and December 30th. She reported a number of minor injuries,” said Sarah Jensen, Norman Police, Public Information Officer.

It’s been two weeks since the Norman toddler was allegedly murdered by his mother’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Christopher James Trent.

A Cleveland County search warrant said, “Trent explained (previous) injuries as falls” to Jeremiah’s mother, including the child had fallen down the stairs.

“And then had also reported to us the child did have some symptoms, such as vomiting. Things of that nature. That she believed to have been the flu, or possibly even like some type of a stomach bug, that she had been treating,” Jensen said.

Then on the morning of January 1st, tragedy struck. The mother had returned home from work to find Trent and the child asleep.

“And believed that the child was still alive at that time. Then when she woke at about 11 a.m. the next morning, that’s when she contacted us in regards to the welfare check,” Jensen said.

Jeremiah was unresponsive and turning blue. A number of injuries were later identified at the hospital.

“Multiple contusions on his face and head. Bruises on a number of areas on his body,” Jensen said.

That night Trent’s vehicle was found parked at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge. Trent’s body was later found hanging from a tree.

While conducting a search of the house police said in a separate affidavit, “a large hole was located in the wall of the master bedroom.” And at the base of the hole, they found more evidence.

“At the time they found a number of long, wavy hairs, that they felt were consistent with the hair of the child,” Jensen said.

Norman police said even with the hole in the wall, the home was clean, and the child appeared to be well cared for.

Even though Trent committed suicide, the case is still open.

Police say Jeremiah’s mother has been cooperating with the investigation from the beginning, despite reports that she hadn't been heard from.