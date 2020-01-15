Oklahoma baby fighting for his life after being diagnosed with RSV

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma baby is fighting for his life after he was diagnosed with RSV.

Destiny Dodson and Jakob Garland found out their 3-year-old daughter had RSV, so she was staying with her grandparents in order to protect her 2-month-old baby brother.

However, family members say it wasn’t enough.

“A few days had passed and he developed a cough,” Garland told KXII.

After going to the doctor, 2-month-old Jakobi was diagnosed with RSV. His parents were told to continue breathing treatments and medicine at home.

Three days later, his temperature dropped and he stopped breathing. Dodson performed CPR while Garland called 911.

He has since been transferred to a hospital in Dallas and placed in a medically induced coma on life support.