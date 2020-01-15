Oklahoma City police investigating alleged assault in bar parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping that surveillance photos will lead them to the suspect in a beating at a local bar.

Earlier this month, police were called to a reported assault in the parking lot of Lumpy’s, located near N.W. Expressway and MacArthur Blvd.

According to the police report, the victim told investigators that he was punched nearly 15 times.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance photos of a man who they want to speak with in connection to the assault.

If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.