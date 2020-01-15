Oklahoma City Thunder surprise Madill classroom with technology, sneakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) - A classroom of Madill Middle School students got a big surprise, courtesy of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Monday morning, the Thunder gave the eighth-grade students $5,000 worth of technology and Nike sneakers.

The classroom was chosen as the December winner of the Thunder StatLab program, which is powered by Chesapeake Energy. Officials say the StatLab focuses on challenging students with monthly activities and allows them to learn the importance of stats through the game of basketball.

"When I first started this, I was afraid that us being so small that, you know, we would be overlooked and it was just the big schools because the two previous months, the big schools are the ones who won. We pride ourselves in what we do and I just like that the whole state is being looked at, you know, small schools all the way up to big schools," said Kyle Bare, an eighth-grade math teacher at Madill Middle School.

The Thunder Girls and Rumble the Bison were also in attendance during the surprise visit.

"It means a lot because we really worked really hard over the weeks and we really wanted to win. So once they came in and brought us all the gifts, it was really cool," said Evan Watts, an eighth-grade student.