School bus involved in accident in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 7:51 am, January 15, 2020, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- For the second time in less than 24 hours, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a school bus.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters and rescue crews rushed to N.W. 164th and Western Ave. following a crash involving an Edmond Public Schools bus.

School bus crash near NW 164th

At this point, it is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.

On Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to an accident involving a school bus near S.E. 89th and Harrah Rd.

Officials told News 4 that a school bus clipped the front end of a cement truck as it was making a turn onto S.E. 89th St.

During the impact, three students suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

 

