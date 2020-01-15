School bus involved in accident in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- For the second time in less than 24 hours, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a school bus.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters and rescue crews rushed to N.W. 164th and Western Ave. following a crash involving an Edmond Public Schools bus.

At this point, it is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.

On Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to an accident involving a school bus near S.E. 89th and Harrah Rd.

Officials told News 4 that a school bus clipped the front end of a cement truck as it was making a turn onto S.E. 89th St.

During the impact, three students suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.