Silver Alert issued in Oklahoma for missing elderly man

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.

L.B. Wiley, 71, has been missing since 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Silver Alert.

Wiley drove off in a maroon 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number FHP943. He was supposed to be going to Stripes Convenience Store at 45th and Lee Boulevard in Lawton, but hasn’t been seen since, the Silver Alert states.

Wiley is described as a black male last seen wearing a gray shirt with “Oklahoma” on its front, orange and white “San Francisco” pants and tan shoes.

If you see Wiley or know of his whereabouts, please call Lawton police at (580) 581-3270.