× Thunder Can’t Cool Off Hot Raptors in Home Loss

The Toronto Raptors made 61 percent of their shots from the field and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Toronto led by as many as 30 points and scored 73 points in the first half, and every time OKC made a little run at the Raptors, they answered with their own run and eventually put the game away.

OKC had a pretty good shooting night as well, making 51 percent from the field and hitting 16 three-pointers.

The Thunder made two impressive comebacks, cutting Toronto’s 30-point lead to eight, then after falling behind by 21, got it down to three in the final minutes.

Five Thunder players scored in double figures, led by 25 points from Dennis Schroder, who made five three-pointers.

Danilo Gallinari had 23 points and made four three’s, his 11th straight game with at least three 3-pointers to break a Thunder record previously held by Paul George.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points, while Mike Muscala had a season-high 17 points and made three 3-pointers.

Chris Paul had 16 points with 11 assists.

Steven Adams had to leave the game in the second quarter with a knee contusion and only played seven minutes.

Toronto had seven players score in double figures, led by Norman Powell’s 23 points.

The Raptors made 15 three-pointers to earn a split in the season series between the teams.

OKC drops to 23-18 on the season and continues their three-game homestand Friday night when they host Miami at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.