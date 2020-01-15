Towing alternative reconsidered on OU campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) The University of Oklahoma is pumping the breaks on an alternative to towing when it comes to parking enforcement on campus.

OU Daily, the independent student produced newspaper, shared a video of a device called the Barnacle, and a short time later the university started receiving backlash on social media.

Daniel Kavelman, a senior, says the device missed the mark on what students are asking for when it comes to parking.

“This response to focus on enforcement with what looks to be a really, like, inconvenient thing that could really ruin your day after you’ve already struggled to find parking seems, on the university’s part, tone deaf at best,” Kavelman said.

Anna Chenoweth, a junior, says last fall she would get to school an hour early to search for a parking spot.

"I circle around 40 minutes, can’t find a single spot and so the tickets started, you know, to add up," Chenoweth said.

Chenoweth says her car was towed and it was a huge process to get it back.

"It cost about $400 total to get my car back in my hands,” she said.

Kris Glenn, Director of Parking and Transportation, says the device was meant to be a cheaper alternative to towing. If you get three tickets over 30 days then a Barnacle would be placed on your vehicle. You have to pay for your tickets and a $35 fee.

“I always want to listen to students, and the Barnacle came from a place of this could be a friendlier option for students, but we’re going to push pause on the Barnacle and we’re going to listen to students,” said Glenn.

Glenn says if the Barnacle is implemented, they plan to give students at least 30 days notice.