15-year-old student driver killed in Wednesday accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A young ballerina was killed following a crash while in a student-driver car on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday at I-240 and Shields.

According to officials with OKCPD, a student driver was exiting westbound on I-240 at Shields and came to a complete stop at the yield sign for the service road.

A Chevy truck was also exiting and saw the driver in the student vehicle as he was looking back to see if it was safe to merge.

Police say the driver of the truck assumed the student driver had started to merge and rear-ended them.

The student driver, the instructor and the student in the back seat were transported to the hospital.

The student in the back seat, 15-year-old Hope Shaffer, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The others in the car were treated for non-life threatening injuries.