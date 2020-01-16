× Firefighters use oxygen to save Dachshund found in bathtub during house fire

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Firefighters in Louisiana are being credited with saving the life of a little dog during a house fire.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at a home in Slidell to find flames billowing from the roof and the house full of thick smoke.

Nobody answered the door, so firefighters had to break into the house to search it. They didn’t find any people, but they did find the family’s Dachshund in the bathtub. They say the dog was trying to hide but was barely breathing when they arrived.

Firefighters used a special K9 mask that they carry to provide oxygen for the pet. After about 30 minutes, they say the dog began to breathe better and became more alert.

A short time later, the dog’s owner arrived and was reunited with him.

The fire took about half an hour to put out.