Aerospace companies hoping to fill 1,500 open positions in Oklahoma City area

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – State leaders are hosting a free career fair in hopes of helping aerospace companies fill open positions.

Oklahoma Aerospace Commerce Economic Services, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, is set to host a free career fair for job seekers.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 22, some of Oklahoma’s leading aerospace companies will meet at Rose State College’s Hudiburg Chevrolet Center to discuss open positions in the industry, provide tips to job seekers, and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

“ACES has identified workforce development as a primary focus in our strategy to advance Oklahoma’s aerospace industry,” ACES Program Director Lt. General Don Wetekam said. “There are currently more than 1,500 aerospace-related job openings in the Oklahoma City area alone and we have a goal of adding 10,000 more to our state in the next five years. Events like this career fair are vitally important to help fill current job openings and keep up with the demands of our state’s second-largest industry.”

The career fair is open to all job seekers. Early entry will be available for Rose State College students, veterans, veteran spouses, and active duty military at 9 a.m.

