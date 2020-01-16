At least a dozen stores hit during one-woman crime spree in and around metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A one-woman crime spree occurred in and around Oklahoma City involving a possibly pink-haired bandit.

Police lit up their social media accounts, asking for help identifying a woman wanted in connection to several crimes.

They say 26-year-old Aireal Simpkins could be connected to thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets stolen from more than 10 metro stores. Turns out, she’s also connected to several other cases.

“She’s been north, east, south, and west of the metro in cities all around,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Guthrie police say someone went into a Walgreens, spending two hours loading a cart, only to leave without paying for more than $1,400 worth of merchandise.

The very same day, even more lottery tickets turned up missing from a Guthrie gas station.

Coincidentally, the very same woman appears to have been caught on camera at all locations, drawing lines from Oklahoma City to Guthrie, even Norman and Yukon.

“Because of the tips that we received from citizens, we were able to quickly get her identified,” Morgan said.

Simpkins is already known to officers for a crime back in September of 2019, when police say she used a child to steal from a dollar store.

“She had two outstanding Oklahoma County warrants,” Morgan said.

Police say she was last seen driving a 2011 dark-colored Chevy Impala. If you have any information, call police.

Story by KFOR reporter Taylor Adams