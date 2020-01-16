KFOR interactive radar

Fight leads to stabbing at Oklahoma County Jail

Posted 8:40 am, January 16, 2020, by

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an inmate was stabbed inside the Oklahoma County Jail.

On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the Oklahoma County Jail following an incident with a weapon.

Officials say an inmate stabbed another inmate on the 10th floor of the jail, which is where inmates wait to be transferred to prison.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not released.

At this point, the victim’s name has not been released.

