× Former fast-food manager pleads guilty to killing man

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A former fast-food manager has been sentenced for shooting a man outside the restaurant.

In March, police arrested 25-year-old Deionna Young in the shooting death of 25-year-old Desean Tallent.

Police say Young and Tallent allegedly got into an altercation at an Arby’s, where Young was reportedly the manager, about an hour before the shooting. Tallent allegedly threatened Young and spit on her.

After the initial fight, Tallent went back to the restaurant. At that point, investigators say Young got in her car and followed Tallent out of the parking lot from the store. Young reportedly fired one round at Tallent’s SUV before returning to work.

Tallent then drove to Walmart, where he crashed into one of the entrances of the store. Police say Tallent was shot in the upper torso and later died at the hospital.

Young was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Young ultimately pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.