Four Texans accused of ATM money theft spree in Arkansas, Oklahoma

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFOR) – Four Texas men accused of transporting stolen money, including money stolen from ATMs in Oklahoma City and Edmond, were indicted in Little Rock, Ark.

The defendants, all Dallas residents – Antonio Denard Few, 34; Christopher Landelle Burns, 31; James Darron Miller, Jr., 32; and Steven Jadon Williams, 39 – are suspected of robbing ATMs in Walmart Neighborhood Market stores in Arkansas and Oklahoma cities. They were charged for those thefts by a grand jury in an indictment handed down on Jan. 7, 2020, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Arkansas.

“From December 2018 through January 2019, the defendants rented vehicles to drive from Dallas to Oklahoma and Arkansas in order to break into Walmart Neighborhood Market stores to steal or break into ATMs,” the news release states.

All four defendants were arrested Thursday, Jan. 16 on federal charges. They are accused of two counts of transporting $5,000 or more of stolen money – one count relating to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Conway – and one count relating to the robbery of an ATM at a Shell Superstop in Benton. All four are also charged with one count of conspiracy to transport $5,000 or more of stolen money, according to the news release.

Authorities believe the defendants used tools and bought clothes and gloves to conceal their identity while conducting the break-ins, and communicated by cell phone to devise the robberies, according to the news release.

“During today’s arrests, authorities seized 15 firearms, including eight handguns and seven rifles; approximately $15,000 cash and a currency counter; and multiple crowbars, bolt cutters, and heavy gauge cables with hooks,” the news release states.

The FBI Little Rock Field Office, FBI Dallas Field Office, and FBI Oklahoma City Field Office conducted a joint investigation with assistance from Benton Police Department and Conway Police Department.

Transporting stolen money carries a penalty of not more than ten years’ imprisonment. Conspiracy to transport stolen money carries a penalty of not more than five years’ imprisonment.

“Both charges carry potential penalties of not more than three years of supervised release and not more than a $250,000 fine,” the news release states.