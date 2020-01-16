KFOR interactive radar

Hooded suspect swipes thousands of dollars worth of pills from Del City CVS, police say

Posted 3:37 pm, January 16, 2020, by

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of pills from CVS.

The robbery occurred at 9:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at CVS on S.E. 44th St., police said on the Del City Police Department’s official Facebook page.

The suspect left the drug store with pills valued at over $6,000.

The suspect, featured in the above surveillance photos, is described as a white male with dirty blond hair, 5’6″-5’8″ tall, around 160 pounds and as wearing a black Sons of Anarchy hoodie, a clothing choice that Del City police had a bit of fun with in the Facebook post.

“This male is not believed to be a Redwood Original and it is not believed that the SOA have operated since 12-09-2014,” the post said.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the theft, call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.