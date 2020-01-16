Hooded suspect swipes thousands of dollars worth of pills from Del City CVS, police say

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of pills from CVS.

The robbery occurred at 9:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at CVS on S.E. 44th St., police said on the Del City Police Department’s official Facebook page.

The suspect left the drug store with pills valued at over $6,000.

The suspect, featured in the above surveillance photos, is described as a white male with dirty blond hair, 5’6″-5’8″ tall, around 160 pounds and as wearing a black Sons of Anarchy hoodie, a clothing choice that Del City police had a bit of fun with in the Facebook post.

“This male is not believed to be a Redwood Original and it is not believed that the SOA have operated since 12-09-2014,” the post said.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the theft, call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.