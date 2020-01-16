Local hunter’s gear stolen; burglars come back and attempt to break into garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local hunter needs your help after thousands of dollars in hunting equipment was stolen from his property, and he said the thieves even came back for more.

“I stayed up all night last night with the window open, watching for cars going up and down the road,” said Dylan Freeman, whose hunting gear was stolen.

It all started on Wednesday morning. Freeman was about to jump into his truck and start his day when he immediately knew something wasn’t right.

“We’d planned on going hunting but we didn’t get to. So, I came out to unload my stuff and noticed the strap was loose,” Freeman said.

Thousands of dollars in hunting gear was gone, including a new hunting blind, 15-dozen flocked divebombs and a dozen mallard decoys.

He’s desperate to find all the items for his business because Freeman gets hired to take groups hunting.

“I actually had a couple of more clients, a couple of groups of five and that coming up. And I had to turn them away because of the decoys I was missing,” Freeman said.

But it doesn’t stop there. He said the burglars came back that same day.

“While we were gone during the day, someone had come back and tried to pry the garage open and just about pulled the lock off the door,” Freeman said.

They pulled the garage door open just far enough for them to get away with one of Freeman’s hunting guns.

While Freeman doesn't think someone he knows did this to him, he does think he was targeted by someone who knows what he does for a living.

“I just wish that they could get a job. If they needed food or money or something, I’d rather they come ask me,” Freeman said.

Freeman says everything stolen totals to around $3,000. He has filed a police report and he’s now offering his own reward of $500 to help capture the suspect or suspects.