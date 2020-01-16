Made in Oklahoma: Fresh Start Smoothie Bowl

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New year, new you! A smoothie bowl is the perfect breakfast in a bowl. Fresh fruit, natural yogurt, honey, and nuts…what more could you want?
Ingredients
- ¼ cup Hiland skim milk
- 2 cups Scissortail Farms Spinach
- 1 frozen ripe banana, cut into 1-inch strips
- 1 teaspoon Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
- 1 ramekin Amelia Natural French Style Plain Yogurt
- 2 tablespoons Choctaw Farms pecan halves
- ¼ cup assorted berries or stone fruits, cut into small pieces
Directions
Step 1
Pour the milk and spinach into the blender.
Step 2
Blend for 20-30 seconds.
Step 3
Add the banana and honey and blend until smooth.
Step 4
Add the yogurt and gently blend until fully incorporated.
Step 5
Pour into a bowl or large glass and garnish with the pecans and fruits.