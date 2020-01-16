Made in Oklahoma: Fresh Start Smoothie Bowl

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New year, new you! A smoothie bowl is the perfect breakfast in a bowl. Fresh fruit, natural yogurt, honey, and nuts…what more could you want?

Ingredients

¼ cup Hiland skim milk

2 cups Scissortail Farms Spinach

1 frozen ripe banana, cut into 1-inch strips

1 teaspoon Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey

1 ramekin Amelia Natural French Style Plain Yogurt

2 tablespoons Choctaw Farms pecan halves

¼ cup assorted berries or stone fruits, cut into small pieces

Directions

Step 1

Pour the milk and spinach into the blender.

Step 2

Blend for 20-30 seconds.

Step 3

Add the banana and honey and blend until smooth.

Step 4

Add the yogurt and gently blend until fully incorporated.

Step 5

Pour into a bowl or large glass and garnish with the pecans and fruits.