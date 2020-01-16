KFOR interactive radar

Made in Oklahoma: Fresh Start Smoothie Bowl

Posted 4:35 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 05:03PM, January 16, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New year, new you! A smoothie bowl is the perfect breakfast in a bowl. Fresh fruit, natural yogurt, honey, and nuts…what more could you want?

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup Hiland skim milk
  • 2 cups Scissortail Farms Spinach
  • 1 frozen ripe banana, cut into 1-inch strips
  • 1 teaspoon Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
  • 1 ramekin Amelia Natural French Style Plain Yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons Choctaw Farms pecan halves
  • ¼ cup assorted berries or stone fruits, cut into small pieces

Directions

Step 1
Pour the milk and spinach into the blender.

Step 2
Blend for 20-30 seconds.

Step 3
Add the banana and honey and blend until smooth.

Step 4
Add the yogurt and gently blend until fully incorporated.

Step 5
Pour into a bowl or large glass and garnish with the pecans and fruits.

