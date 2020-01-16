Metopolitan Library System readers break record for digital book checkouts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Readers in the metro broke a record in 2019 when it comes to digital book checkouts.

Officials with the Metropolitan Library System announced that they achieved a record-breaking 2 million digital book checkouts in 2019.

“Metropolitan Library System customers have once again cracked one million OverDrive ebook and audiobook checkouts,” said Kim Terry, Director and Marketing and Communications at Metropolitan Library System. “We are thrilled to be able to provide such a great collection for our voracious readers. Here’s to a million more!”

In 2019, the highest-circulating title across both ebook and audiobook formats was “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Metropolitan Library System’s digital collection in 2019:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. Educated by Tara Westover

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama

4. The Reckoning by John Grisham

5. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Metropolitan Library System’s digital collection in 2019:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

4. Educated by Tara Westover

5. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Readers in Oklahoma County just need a valid library card to access digital books from the Metropolitan Library System’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees.