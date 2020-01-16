Non-essential services to potentially be reduced for some OK counties due to inclement weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety may temporary reduce non-essential services in some counties because of inclement weather.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced the possible service reduction Thursday night.
Commissioner John Scully released the following statement:
“The Commissioner of Public Safety, as authorized by the Governor, has announced that due to inclement weather, the Department of Public Safety may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12:00 A.M. (midnight) on Friday, January 17, 2020, and ending at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020, for the following counties: Jackson, Kiowa, Harmon, Greer, and Tillman. DPS Employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.”