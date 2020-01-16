Live Interactive Traffic Map
KFOR interactive radar
Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings
Weather Closings and Delays

Non-essential services to potentially be reduced for some OK counties due to inclement weather

Posted 10:26 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 10:27PM, January 16, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety may temporary reduce non-essential services in some counties because of inclement weather.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced the possible service reduction Thursday night.

Commissioner John Scully released the following statement:

“The Commissioner of Public Safety, as authorized by the Governor, has announced that due to inclement weather, the Department of Public Safety may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12:00 A.M. (midnight) on Friday, January 17, 2020, and ending at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020, for the following counties: Jackson, Kiowa, Harmon, Greer, and Tillman. DPS Employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.