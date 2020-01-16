Officials: 5 arrested, 2 on the run for prison-gang killing

TULSA, Okla. (AP/KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa County say they have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the death of an Oklahoma man.

Last month, Tulsa County deputies were called to an area north of Tulsa following a reported assault. However, they were unable to find a victim or a suspect.

One day later, the victim was found at a home and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Ultimately, 23-year-old Jared Langworthy died from his injuries.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck told the Associated Press that they learned Langworthy “got sideways” with the notorious prison gang the United Aryan Brotherhood.

As a result, he was attacked by a number of suspects.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they have already arrested Billy Shawn Griffin, Cody Lee Fulmer, Tyler Brett Coyle, Taylor Michelle Harper, and Destiny Rae Asher in connection to the murder.

Authorities say they are still searching for 49-year-old Jerry Brian Williamson and 36-year-old Aaron Mitchell Welch.