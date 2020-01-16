Officials identify construction worker killed in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a construction worker who was killed after being hit by a vehicle in a construction zone.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to an accident in the 14700 block of S. Peebly Rd.

Investigators say 31-year-old Zachary Bailey was in the middle of the northbound lanes of the road, trying to direct traffic around some unmarked construction. Authorities say at the time of the accident, Bailey was wearing all dark clothing.

Officials say a GMC Yukon XL was northbound on Peebly Rd. and didn’t see Bailey in time to avoid a collision.

Bailey was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.