Officials: Two dead, one suspect in custody in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after two people were found dead in Chickasha on Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Chickasha Police Department responded to the 400 block of Colorado after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they discovered two people had been killed.

At one point, authorities say a suspect started shooting at officers on the scene. However, no one was hit and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.