OKC Thunder superstars gather with elementary students to honor Martin Luther King’s legacy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder shared the legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the young students of a school named after the transformative civil rights champion.

Thunder superstars Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari, along with Thunder broadcast analyst Michael Cage, visited Martin Luther King Elementary School in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Cage kicked off the visit by hosting a Reading Timeout in which he read the book Be a King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream and You by Carole Boston Weatherford to a group of 50 second-grade students.

After the reading, students joined Paul and Gallinari aboard the Rolling Thunder Book Bus. Paul and Gallinari gave each student a copy of Be a King to take home as well as a book of their choice with a Thunder wristband and bookmark.

Photos from this special day of honoring Dr. King’s legacy are featured in the above photo gallery.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 20.