Police identify woman wanted in connection to lottery ticket thefts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they’re looking for a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from stores across the metro.

Officials say thousands of dollars in lottery tickets have been reported missing from a handful of convenience stores around the metro.

In all, investigators say the lottery tickets were stolen from about 10 different stores in the metro area.

Now, authorities say they’ve identified a woman wanted in connection with the crimes.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Aireal Simpkins. Investigators say Simpkins is also wanted by several other law enforcement agencies around the metro.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.