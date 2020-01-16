Police search for motive after man allegedly shoots, kills two inside Chickasha home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) - Officials are investigating after two people were found dead in Chickasha on Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Chickasha Police Department responded to the 400 block of Colorado after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

“The first officer on scene got here. The suspect was outside the residence and fired a couple of shots toward our officer," Chickasha Police Chief Kathryn Rowell told News 4. "Then shortly thereafter he surrendered to the officer.”

The officer was not hit, and he did not fire back.

Police say shortly after that the suspect threw down his gun and surrendered.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Corwyn King.

Vive O'Grady says she was visiting with her sister at the time and saw King shoot at police.

“I just said 'oh my god!' By that time sis was up and she goes 'aww,'" O'Grady said. "We had a feeling, did nobody come out of that house, we had a feeling that something was wrong.”

When investigators went inside the home, they discovered two people had been killed.

Police say they still don't know the motive behind the shooting.

“We don’t have any idea. At this point we have some theories," Chief Rowell said. "But I’m not even going to try to go down that road.”

O'Grady says she knew the couple that lives at the home where the shooting happened.

She says that they were nice people that didn't deserve this.

“It’s so close. Ya know, I just don’t know why somebody would shoot them," O'Grady said. "I just don’t. It’s just beyond me.”

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.