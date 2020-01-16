Police searching for vandal who targeted Moore elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a vandalism suspect who targeted a metro elementary school twice in recent months.

On Sept. 16, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a reported vandalism at Red Oak Elementary School. Investigators say the first incident occurred at around 5:45 a.m. before anyone arrived for the school day.

Now, officials with the Moore Public School District say the school has been targeted a second time.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 15, surveillance cameras captured a man walking up to the school with landscaping stones. At one point, the man put the stones on the ground and began throwing them at one specific classroom window.

If you have any information on the vandalism, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.