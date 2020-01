× Rachael Ray, Days of Our Lives to re-air Friday, Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following NBC’s continuing coverage of the impeachment hearing, two popular daytime series will air early Friday and Saturday morning.

Days of Our Lives will air at 2:30 a.m. Friday on KFOR.

Wednesday’s episode of Rachael Ray will air at 2 a.m. Saturday on KFOR.

Thursday’s episode of Rachael Ray will air at 3 a.m. Saturday on KFOR.