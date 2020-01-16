Secret Service searches for alleged metro con man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An alleged metro con-artist may of finally met his match. The Oklahoma Attorney General filed felony fraud charges against Chris Mitchell with LRG Properties.

Several people came forward saying Mitchell would rent out homes he didn’t own, forcing his clients to be out thousands of dollars.

"Mr. Mitchell's activities are coming to a screeching halt,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said.

A statewide manhunt is now underway for a man accused of conning unsuspecting home-buyers.

Hunter called in the United States Secret Service.

"Some point your bad acts catch up to you,” Hunter said.

Chris Mitchell was recently slapped with nine felonies. He is accused of selling homes he no longer owned to some and pocketing rent money from others.

"He seemed to live a lavish lifestyle off of his [ill]-gotten gain,” Hunter said.

News 4 has been investigating since last April.

Several victims came to us pleading for our help, saying they were kicked out of their homes and forced out on the streets.

The only way they could get Mitchell on the phone is if we would call.

Larry Johnson bought a house for his dying mother only to realize as he was wrapping up lengthy renovations that the home was actually in foreclosure.

We caught up with him to share the news.

“What goes around comes around,” Johnson said. “My wife says it couldn't happen to a better guy.”

But it’s not all laughs for Johnson.

He ended up losing the home costing a loss of about $17,000 bucks in all.

The only hope he has for now is for justice to be served.

"It takes people like you and Channel 4 to pursue these people and to make a difference,” Johnson said.

Mitchell faces up to 30 years in prison.