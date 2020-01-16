× State Senator files bill to make college textbooks tax exempt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Sen. Tom Dugger says that after discussing the idea with students from Oklahoma State University, he has filed legislation to make college textbooks exempt from sales taxes in Oklahoma.

“College textbooks can be extremely expensive, with students easily spending hundreds of dollars each semester on their books,” Dugger said. “I think any relief for students will be of help, including giving them a sales tax exemption on their textbooks.”

Senate Bill 1150 would apply to students enrolled and accepted within the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education or a private institution of higher learning located within the state.

The sales tax exemption would only apply to the sales of textbooks that are required to be purchased for a course.

If approved by the Legislature and signed into law, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2020, in time for the fall 2020 semester.