Tractor-trailers & several vehicles crash into ditch near Weatherford, causes interstate to shut down

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – At least two tractor-trailer rigs and several vehicles are in a ditch and a stretch of interstate is shut down as a result of a large accident near Weatherford.

The large accident occurred on Interstate 40, six miles west of Weatherford where the Interstate is shut down in the westbound lanes.

There are at least two jackknifed tractor-trailers and several cars in the ditch. Emergency Crews are on scene.

